‘I am here’: Ukraine President posts defiant video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video to social media on Saturday morning showing himself walking around the streets of Kiev after a night of artillery fire in different parts of the city, telling the nation “I’m here”, Fox News reported.

Zelenskyy said in a short video address to Ukrainians, “We will defend our country,” and said that there’s a lot of false information online.

“Do not believe in fake information,” Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on social media after the sun came up in Kiev on Saturday morning. “I am here. We will be defending our country, because our strength is in our truth.”

“We will be defending our country,” he added.

Zelenskyy’s post comes after loud explosions and intense gunfights broke out in Kiev overnight as Russian troops reportedly entered the capital, Fox News reported.

“A new day on the diplomatic frontline began with a conversation with @EmmanuelMacron,” Zelenskyy added in a Twitter post. “Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working!”

Street fighting broke out in Ukraine’s capital city of Kiev overnight Friday as Russian troops closed in. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused an offer from the US to have him evacuated from the country, saying, ‘the fight is here.’

20220226-130803