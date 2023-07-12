After making his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon to set a rematch with world-beating Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner said he is a better player than 12 months ago when his two-set lead against the 23-time Grand Slam champion vanished into thin air.

Sinner can be the one to upset the seven-time champion. Last year, the Italian led Djokovic two-sets-to-love at Wimbledon quarterfinal before the Serbian thwarted his dream and stormed back to win.

The Italian will continue the quest for his first major against Djokovic on Friday. The 21-year-old, who lost in five sets against the Serbian last year at SW19, is excited for the challenge.

“For sure physically I have improved. I’m much stronger. I can stay on court for many hours without suffering. I think also game-wise or tennis-wise I feel better. If I have to play the slice, I can play now without thinking. Before was always a little bit different. I can go to the net knowing that I have good volleys.

“Last year I played a very good match against him. I have learned about it. Hopefully I can show this also on the court,” Sinner told reporters.

Djokovic is just two matches away from equaling the all-time Wimbledon men’s singles title record and the all-time Grand Slam singles title record. Sinner is fully aware that he will be facing an incredibly well-prepared and almost unbeatable player on the grass court.

“It’s for sure one of the toughest, if not the toughest, challenge in front of me… It is a very, very important round, semifinals. He has won 23 Grand Slams. He won in Australia, won in Paris. He is in a huge confidence boost also.

“It’s going to be tough, but I will obviously try my best. Last year I played a very good match against him. I have learned about it. Hopefully I can show this also on the court. I’m going to stick with my game plan in my mind, and hopefully I can execute it in the best possible way. So let’s see,” the Italian said.

2023071237926