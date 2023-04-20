INDIA

I am not against same sex marriage: Abhishek Banerjee

NewsWire
0
0

Amid the ongoing hearing on same-sex marriage in the Supreme Court, Trinamool Congress’ national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on Thursday that he is personally not against same-sex marriage.

“I personally do not have any reservation about same-sex marriage. India is a democratic country. Everyone here has the liberty to choose his or her life partner. This is my personal opinion,” the Trinamool Lok Sabha MP said.

His comments came a day after West Bengal Chief Minster Mamata Banerjee had said that understanding the public pulse is an important aspect and a deciding factor in the debate on same-sex marriage in the country.

“Generally, I love people who love others. But since a case is pending in the Supreme Court relating to this issue, it would not be right on my part to comment on it at this moment. The matter is sensitive. All I can say is that we have to understand the pulse of the people in this matter,” Mamata Banerjee had said on Wednesday.

She had also said that any detailed comment on this matter can be made only after the court ruling.

20230420-200004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala HC closes contempt of court case as govt says Vizhinjam...

    Vice President calls for increased indigenous crude oil production

    Suicide case turns out to be ‘honour killing’ in K’taka

    Maharashtra stunned as another hospital tragedy claims 14 patients