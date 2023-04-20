Amid the ongoing hearing on same-sex marriage in the Supreme Court, Trinamool Congress’ national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on Thursday that he is personally not against same-sex marriage.

“I personally do not have any reservation about same-sex marriage. India is a democratic country. Everyone here has the liberty to choose his or her life partner. This is my personal opinion,” the Trinamool Lok Sabha MP said.

His comments came a day after West Bengal Chief Minster Mamata Banerjee had said that understanding the public pulse is an important aspect and a deciding factor in the debate on same-sex marriage in the country.

“Generally, I love people who love others. But since a case is pending in the Supreme Court relating to this issue, it would not be right on my part to comment on it at this moment. The matter is sensitive. All I can say is that we have to understand the pulse of the people in this matter,” Mamata Banerjee had said on Wednesday.

She had also said that any detailed comment on this matter can be made only after the court ruling.

