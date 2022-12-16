INDIA

I am not important, Bill should not be against the law of land: Kerala Guv

With the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government passing a Bill that removes the state governor as the chancellor of the 14 universities, Arif Mohammed Khan said on Friday that he was not important at all, but it should not be against the law of the land.

CM Vijayan and Governor Khan have been locked in a battle since August ever since the latter said a firm no to the appointment of the former’s private secretary’s wife as a teacher in the Malayalam department of Kannur University. Since then the two have had a entered into several verbal duals also.

The Bill removing him as the chancellor was passed in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday, but till now it has not been send to the Governor’s office.

Khan on Friday told the media that only when he sees the Bill, will he be able to make a comment.

“I am not important and what’s important is, it should not be against the law of the land,” said Khan, when asked if he sees the bill as something which is against him.

Incidentally, Khan’s invite to CM Vijayan and his cabinet to attend the Christmas get-together on Wednesday was turned down, and it was held without the presence of any minister.

“My doors are always open, the decision not to come was theirs,” said Khan.

However, the two were seen together on Thursday during the inauguration of a new road near the Technopark campus, here.Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also attended the function.

