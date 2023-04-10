ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Popular singer and songwriter Lisa Mishra, who is known for her songs such as ‘Tareefan’ from ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Wakhra Song’ from ‘Judgemental Hai Kya’, ‘Nadaaniyan’ from ‘The Sky is Pink’, ‘Coka 2.0’ from ‘Liger’, among others, shared that she is open to dating Aditya Roy Kapur if he agrees.

She was on the chat show ‘By Invite Only’ when she enjoyed banter with other guests including singers Anuv Jain and Zaeden.

Lisa said: “I am open about dating Aditya Roy Kapur.”

About being part of the show, she said: “It’s going to be a lot of fun to be stupid and goofy while also disclosing and discussing topics you’ve never discussed before, so get ready for that. The show has a unique idea that goes well beyond a simple chat show, which adds to the experience’s excitement and enjoyment.”

While Lisa is open to dating Aditya, Zaeden revealed that Tara Sutaria is his crush and Anuv shared his liking for Janhvi Kapoor.

The ‘Baarishein’ singer Anuv added: “To be honest, I am actually curious to see how this feels and works. Being at the radar of the questions and unveiling things you barely reveal. I eagerly anticipate the special performance segment, as this is something I can very well relate to.”

‘By Invite Only’ streams on Amazon miniTV.

