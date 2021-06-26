After disastrous outings in the lead-up to Wimbledon Championships, former world No.1 Roger Federer says he is pumped up and needs to just get through to the second week before everything would start falling into place.

“The good thing now, looking back, is I know it will not happen here because I am ready, I am excited. I am pumped up. I know I can do so much better,” said Federer, who lost early at Geneva Open, exited after fourth round of French Open due to injury and lost in the second round of Halle Open.

“I think I have got to take the positives out of these last few weeks, that I am actually here at Wimbledon right now and I have a chance. I know if I get rolling, I get into the second week – which is the goal here right now, that I get stronger and stronger as every match goes by – I believe it is very much possible,” added Federer.

The world No. 8, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles, including eight Wimbledon Championships, said that the loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime at Halle Open happened as he was not happy during the match.

“I had a mental moment where I was just not happy with how things were going in the match. When things derailed mentally for me, I was already down a break in the third. You might argue I would have maybe lost anyway. It was Felix’s good play that got me there,” he said.

“[But] it was definitely, also, there are ways to lose and a standard I set for myself and how I go about things.”

