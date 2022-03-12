ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

I am the ‘Anti-Bikili’ in ‘Pichaikkaran 2’, says Vijay Antony

By NewsWire
0
0

Music director and actor Vijay Antony, who will also be turning director with ‘Pichaikkaran 2’, caught the attention of netizens by posing a question to fans about the film in which he plays the lead.

The makers of the film attempted to get the masses curious about ‘Pichaikkaran 2’ on Saturday, by saying, “The enemy of Bikili is Anti-bikili” on social media. The curiosity element was further heightened when Vijay Antony later tweeted, “I am the ‘Anti-bikili’ in ‘Pichaikkaran2’. Then, who is ‘Bikili’?”

The film, for which Vijay Antony will be scoring music himself, is also being produced by his production house, Vijay Antony Film Corporation.

Sources close to the unit say that shooting for the film is proceeding at a brisk pace.

Interestingly, apart from acting, producing, directing and scoring music, Vijay Antony will also be editing the film as well.

Kavya Thapper plays the female lead opposite Vijay Antony in the film which will also feature a host of actors including Dev Gill, Harish Peradi, John Vijay, Radha Ravi, Mansoor Ali Khan, YG Mahendran, Raja Krishnamoorthy.

Vijay Milton and Om Prakash are the cinematographers of this movie.

20220312-183405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.