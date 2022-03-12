I am the ‘Anti-Bikili’ in ‘Pichaikkaran 2’, says Vijay Antony

Music director and actor Vijay Antony, who will also be turning director with ‘Pichaikkaran 2’, caught the attention of netizens by posing a question to fans about the film in which he plays the lead.

The makers of the film attempted to get the masses curious about ‘Pichaikkaran 2’ on Saturday, by saying, “The enemy of Bikili is Anti-bikili” on social media. The curiosity element was further heightened when Vijay Antony later tweeted, “I am the ‘Anti-bikili’ in ‘Pichaikkaran2’. Then, who is ‘Bikili’?”

The film, for which Vijay Antony will be scoring music himself, is also being produced by his production house, Vijay Antony Film Corporation.

Sources close to the unit say that shooting for the film is proceeding at a brisk pace.

Interestingly, apart from acting, producing, directing and scoring music, Vijay Antony will also be editing the film as well.

Kavya Thapper plays the female lead opposite Vijay Antony in the film which will also feature a host of actors including Dev Gill, Harish Peradi, John Vijay, Radha Ravi, Mansoor Ali Khan, YG Mahendran, Raja Krishnamoorthy.

Vijay Milton and Om Prakash are the cinematographers of this movie.

