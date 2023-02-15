INDIA

I am the successor of Ram Vilas Paswan, not Paras, says Chirag

Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas President Chirag Paswan claimed that he and his mother are the successors of his father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, not his estranged uncle and Union Minister Pasupati Kumar Paras.

“After the death of my father, I and my mother are the only claimants of every asset of Ram Vilas Paswan. My uncle has nothing to do with it. If it is investigated properly, he may fall into trouble,” he said.

After the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) split into two parts following a move by Paras, who took away 5 of its 6 MPs. Paras set up the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) with 5 MPs including himself while Chirag Paswan formed Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas.

Paras, after forming the new party, repeatedly claimed that he is the only successor of Ram Vilas Paswan. On the other hand, Chirag Paswan claims that he is.

