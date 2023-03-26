INDIA

I and Baghel are both OBCs and Congress has made us CMs: Gehlot

Countering the BJP’s OBC pitch after conviction and disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday stressed that he comes from the same community and is a three-time Chief Minister.

He said among the Chief Ministers of the Congress, both he and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel are both OBCs.

“I belong to Mali Saini community… and there is just one MLA in the Assembly (from the community) that is me himself is but I am a third-time Chief minister in the state,” he said at the Congress ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ at the Rajghat.

Attacking the BJP, he said that it should tell people that Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, and Mehul Choksi are from OBC community.

The BJP has, since Rahul Gandhi’s conviction from criminal defamation by a Gujarat court over his remarks that “all with the Modi surname are thieves”, is blaming Gandhi “for insulting the OBC community”.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in her address, attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming him “coward” and one “who is hiding behind power to save one man”.

