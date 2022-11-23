Renowned poet and lyricist Prasoon Joshi said that his upbringing and culture have a deep impact on his writing, which makes him to borrow most of words and metaphors from regional language and culture.

“Let the words from our regional language never become extinct,” he said on Wednesday addressing the interactive session on “Art and Craft of Lyrics writing” in International Film Festival of India, underway in Goa.

“Our upbringing and culture have a deep impact on our writing. I borrow most of my words and metaphors from our regional language and culture. Let the words from our regional language never become extinct,” he said.

Speaking about the essence of his writing, Prasoon said most of his words emanate from his own soil and culture.

He said that the relation between a lyricist and a composer is always symbiotic and both should always complement each other.

Deliberating on present days’ vulgar lyrics, Prasoon said as per market philosophy, if something doesn’t sell, it will not be made. “The readers and viewers should be equally responsible like the creators,” he asserted.

Prasoon Joshi is a renowned poet, writer, lyricist, screenwriter and communication specialist whose work in Hindi cinema has won him both critical and popular acclaim.

“Authenticity’ is one of the most important characteristic of a lyricist. There is nobody like you. You are unique and unparalleled. One lyricist should always try to write in his own style, using his own words,” he added.

As a lyricist, Joshi’s work in the films ‘Taare Zameen Par’ (2007) and ‘Chittagong’ (2012) have won the National Film Award for Best Lyrics. He was also conferred the Padma Shri by the Union Government.

