I cook my own meal everyday: Esha Gupta

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANSlife) Bollywood actress Esha Gupta reveals that she cooks her own meal everyday. The “Jannat 2” actress, who recently collaborated with Chef Vicky Ratnani for the second phase of Dewar’s experiential platform ‘The Doers Club’, in an interview with IANSlife shares more about her love for food.

The Doer’s Club with its series of pop ups at the most popular restaurants in the town is to give the audience a unique and playful food and highball experience, catering to those that love to tantalize their taste buds.

How big a foodie you are?

Esha: Yes, though vegetarian, but that’s why the menu especially curated by Vicky had enough and yummy vegetarian options to savour with the best scotch.

Your favourite cuisine?

Esha: Home-cooked and North Indian food

Your favourite restaurant/cafe in India?

Esha: Olive at Qutub, Delhi and Yautcha in Mumbai

Do you cook?

Esha: I cook every day my meals because I like them to be freshly cooked and eaten. Plus, I eat less salt but really like chilli food.

When you buy food, do you read the label? What information can you find on the label?

Esha: Yes. I mostly read the products should be gluten-free, lactose-free, even though I love cheese, I am lactose intolerant. It has to be vegetarian, no added sugar or colour and GMO-free.

How did your collaboration with Vicky for The Doer’s Club happen?

Esha: I loved the whole idea, pairing gourmet street food with scotch,. It’s just something I was waiting to come up in India. Because other countries are following this trend. Well, the moment I got a call from Vicky to collaborate on this, it was an instant Yes… Vicky, Dewar’s n cheese, it just couldn’t get better.

What do you look forward to with this project?

Esha: Since I am a big foodie, just introducing people to better food is what I am looking forward to. I was thrilled about Dewar’s Double is better philosophy, teaming up with a chef and food enthusiast to share their passion for food and scotch with customers is quite exciting.

(Puja Gupta can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

pg/adr/