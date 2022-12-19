ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIASPORTS

‘I cried when Maradona wept’: Sajjad Delafrooz on his old love for Argentina

NewsWire
‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor Sajjad Delafrooz opened up about his love for football and what made him choose his studies over his passion. He also revealed how playing football and other outdoor games helped him in staying fit and healthy.

Sajjad says: “Being a 90s kid, I have grown up knowing football through Diego Armando Maradona, who was regarded as one of the greatest players and that’s how I started to support Argentina.

I remember when Argentina lost the final against Germany in the 1990 FIFA World Cup, I was crying seeing Maradona weeping; I was only 7 at the time. Ever since I started watching football, I’ve supported Argentina. Yesterday’s match therefore was quite interesting to watch as Argentina won the FIFA World Cup and it brought back many childhood memories.”

The ‘Special Ops’ actor added further how playing regular sport helped in staying fit: “Football has always held a special place in my heart since it is so unpredictable and thrilling. Additionally, the body gets fantastic exercise.”

He noted: “Our workdays as actors are hectic, so I find that playing football helps me unwind.”

He recalled choosing academics over football: “When I was very young, maybe 10 years old, I had to decide between football and education, and I chose education. I was also offered to play football professionally, and I was the captain of the football team at my school.”

He concluded by saying that like cricket all other sports should be given equal importance: “People around me always seemed to be more interested in cricket and cricket players. I believe, though, that we should also support sports personalities from other disciplines. They don’t get the same respect as our cricket stars do.”

