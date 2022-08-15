INDIA

I-Day tragedy: Senior couple killed in Mumbai house crash

NewsWire
0
0

A senior citizen couple was killed when the ceiling of a dilapidated building crashed in Mulund East suburb, here late on Monday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The tragedy struck ground-plus 2-storey privately owned Motichhaya Building in Nanepada area of the north-eastern Mumbai suburb, around 9 p.m.

The victims who perished were identified as Devashankar N. Shukla, 93 and his wife Arkniben, 87.

They were rushed to the Ashirwad Critical Care Hospital where they were declared dead on arrival, said the BMC.

20220815-230004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Myanmar urges India to send back cops who fled across border

    Gaurav Gupta, making sustainability sexy LFW X FDCI Grand Finale

    Release Bengal’s dues under MGNREGS, PM Awas Yojana now, Mamata tells...

    TDP attacks AP govt’s move to stop publishing GOs on website