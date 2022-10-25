Manchester United’s defender Casemiro said that his job is to defend and provide balance to the team. In a conversation with teammate Antony, the 30-year-old Brazilian professional footballer revealed that a goal here or there is nice but defending the team is the primary concern for him.

Five-time Champions League winner Casemiro joined the club from Real Madrid and scored his maiden goal for the Red Devils at Chelsea. The dramatic late equaliser came after a number of near-misses for the 30-year-old, despite telling the club’s official website that his primary concern is protecting the defence.

“I think the goals have to come naturally. Everybody knows my work. My role is defensive — to help my teammates and bring the ball out from the back with quality. I defend, first of all, and provide balance to the team. I help my teammates with defensive work, bring the ball out with quality, that is my job. Of course, a goal here or there is nice but doing my job and defending well comes first,” Casemiro was quoted as saying by Manchester United’s official website.

However, while Antony joined Cristiano Ronaldo in marking his 700th club goal with the sleeping celebration at Everton recently, the wide-man — speaking ahead of the Stamford Bridge clash — admitted it was unlikely Casemiro would have something special planned for getting off the mark.

Hence, the wild scenes that followed the towering header from Luke Shaw’s cross may have been something of a surprise.

When asked if he had a celebration in mind, Casemiro said, “As you know, I’m a bit more serious.” Antony interjected, stating: “Casemiro is a more serious type” and the defensive midfielder repeated: “Yes, I’m more serious.”

Antony then explained how he views his club and international colleague’s role on the pitch.

“I always say he’s our guard dog in the middle. He’s a no-nonsense guy, a more serious type. I think he’ll leave these goal celebrations to us attacking players,” Antony said.

