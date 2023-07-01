Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that he distributes seven kinds of freebies that is why the Prime Minister is angry with him.

“I say yes, I am distributing freebies. What problems do you have? I give seven types of freebies: (1) free electricity, (2) world-class schools, (3) free medicines, (4) free water, (5) free bus rides for women, (6) free pilgrimage for senior citizens, and (7) we are making efforts to provide employment to youths. We have made arrangements for the employment of 12 lakh youths. The Punjab CM has provided 30,000 government jobs in his state and is making more efforts,” Kejriwal, while addressing a rally in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, said.

He said that there is inflation and he (Kejriwal) was only trying to bring smiles to peoples’ faces through freebies, which isn’t wrong.

Kejriwal said that as inflation keeps on rising, the salaries remain the same.

“And they (BJP) say that God has increased the inflation, why does God have to do this? The inflation is only because they are looting the government funds. Modi is distributing freebies among his friends. A friend of Modi, who is from Mumbai, took a loan of Rs 34,000 crore. Another friend from Gujarat took a loan of Rs 22,000 crore and Modi waived off their loans,” Kejriwal alleged.

He said Modi was collecting taxes and repaying the loans of his friends. “Modi waived off loans of Rs 11 lakh crore for his friends. Modi did corruption and sent our minister Manish Sisodia to jail. They did demonetization but it didn’t help in curbing corruption or terrorism. An educated government wouldn’t do that,” Kejriwal said.

He said that Modi imposed taxes on milk, buttermilk, curd, rice, and oil, which were tax-free during British rule.

He said that in Madhya Pradesh the cost of petrol is Rs 108 per litre. “The actual amount for one litre of petrol is Rs 57 and the rest is the tax,” he said.

He said that while the people of Madhya Pradesh are honest, the leaders of Madhya Pradesh have defamed the state due to various corruption scandals. “It is being said that MP is the same state where the Vyapam Scam took place.”

“When Delhi was being ruled by Congress, people used to call it the Commonwealth Scam State, CNG Scam state, and 2G Scam state. It was known as the scam capital. But after the AAP government came to power, we have given it a new identity. Now people say Delhi is the place where there are Mohalla Clinics, world-class schools, a state where electricity is free without power cuts, and pure water,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said that while the rates of electricity were very high in Madhya Pradesh, a 200-unit electricity bill in MP is Rs 2000, whereas it was completely free in Delhi and Punjab. He said that in both states, people were getting zero electricity bills.

Earlier, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, while addressing the rally, also sought peoples’ support to form the government in Madhya Pradesh.

“We have to break the ego of the BJP. Look at the walking style of the PM. It reflects arrogance. They have tried to frighten us; we were asked not to contest the election, but we will contest. The broom will clean the dirt of politics,” said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

