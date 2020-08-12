Southampton, Aug 12 (IANS) England opener Dom Sibley is hungry for more runs and does not want to rest on his bright start to the Test career.

After 10 Tests, Sibley averages 39.50 with the bat, scoring two hundreds, with his second coming in the second Test against the West Indies earlier this summer.

“If you’d have said to me that after 10 Test matches, I’d be averaging 40, with two Test match hundreds, I’d be pleased but, at the same time, I do feel I’ve got a lot more to give,” Sibley told reporters as quoted by Sky Sports.

“I feel like I’ve let opportunities slip to maybe score four or five hundreds. I know that might sound greedy, or unrealistic, but that’s the way I’m thinking, trying to build on what I’m doing, take the positives and score a few more big scores this summer.”

Sibley returned scores of 8 and 36 in England’s first Test against Pakistan at the Old Trafford last week.

“They’re (Pakistan) a very good attack,” said Sibley. “They’ve got a bit of everything; (Mohammad) Abbas, who is very accurate, left-arm angle (Shaheen Afridi), the youngster who has got some pace (Naseem Shah) and a world-class spinner (Yasir Shah).

“It does feel tough at times. There are periods where bowlers bowl well at you and you do feel like ‘I’m not sure how I’m going to score against this guy’ but it’s just a case of getting through that. As people always say, batting does get easier.

“I’m starting to feel more comfortable every time I go out to bat; there are some amazing bowlers out there but I’ll always back myself,” he added.

England, who enjoy a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series, will take on Pakistan in the second Test from Thursday at the Ageas Bowl.

–IANS

dm/aak/