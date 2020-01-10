I don’t accept CAA notification, it will remain on paper: Mamata

Kolkata, Jan 11 (IANS) A day after the Central government notified that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has come into effect, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday refused to recognise the notification, saying it would only remain a piece of paper.

“We do not accept the notification of Government of India on CAA, which has come yesterday (Friday). We do not accept it. We do not accept NRC (National Register of Citizens) and NPR (National population Register) either. The CAA notification will remain on paper as people do not want it,” she said at an indefinite sit-in organised by the Trinamool students’ wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, against CAA on Rani Rashmoni Avenue.

“We express full solidarity, full support to the protesting students. Come forward, stand up, fight the battle against NRC and CAA,” said the Chief Minister, who rushed to the sit-in venue after a 15-minute meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

After her speech, she left for Millennium Park, where she shared the stage with Modi, who inaugurated a light and sound show at the Howrah Bridge.

She then returned to the TMCP protest venue.

