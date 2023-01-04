INDIA

I don’t care what others say about my party: Mining baron Janardhana Reddy

NewsWire
0
0

Mining baron Janardhana Reddy said on Wednesday that he does not care what others had say about his new Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) party.

Speaking to reporters, he expressed confidence that the KRPP would develop as a major party in Karnataka.

“I don’t care what leaders of other parties comment and criticize about my party. I have faith in the people. I won’t be let down. The manifesto of the party and list of candidates who will contest the Assembly elections will be announced after January 16.

“I will make an honest attempt to show the strength of the KRPP party in the state as well as at the national level. I don’t react to the statements issued by the Congress and ruling BJP party leaders,” he said.

Reddy and his brothers were in forefront along with Minister for Transport Sriramulu when the BJP attained power in Karnataka under the leadership of B.S. Yediyurappa in the 2008 polls.

He played a prominent role in Operation Lotus carried out by the party to ensure a majority.

However, Lokayukta investigations into the mining scam led to his ouster from the cabinet and also landed him in jail.

Sources in the BJP have confide that it will only further create a challenging situation for the new party in the upcoming assembly elections.

The saffron party is challenged by Hindu Mahasabha, Sri Ram Sena, whose leaders had already vowed to defeat BJP.

Adding to the woes, Reddy’s party would significantly damage the BJP party in Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballary, Koppal and Vijayanagara districts.

Most of the districts are considered as BJP bastions and Reddy’s entry will harm its prospectus.

20230104-152003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana CM’s wife, daughter-in-law take part in Bathukamma

    CBI questions LDF legislator in solar scam sex scandal

    Explore a country humming with unique wildlife

    Strict vigil over X-Mas, New Year parties in UP