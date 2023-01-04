Mining baron Janardhana Reddy said on Wednesday that he does not care what others had say about his new Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) party.

Speaking to reporters, he expressed confidence that the KRPP would develop as a major party in Karnataka.

“I don’t care what leaders of other parties comment and criticize about my party. I have faith in the people. I won’t be let down. The manifesto of the party and list of candidates who will contest the Assembly elections will be announced after January 16.

“I will make an honest attempt to show the strength of the KRPP party in the state as well as at the national level. I don’t react to the statements issued by the Congress and ruling BJP party leaders,” he said.

Reddy and his brothers were in forefront along with Minister for Transport Sriramulu when the BJP attained power in Karnataka under the leadership of B.S. Yediyurappa in the 2008 polls.

He played a prominent role in Operation Lotus carried out by the party to ensure a majority.

However, Lokayukta investigations into the mining scam led to his ouster from the cabinet and also landed him in jail.

Sources in the BJP have confide that it will only further create a challenging situation for the new party in the upcoming assembly elections.

The saffron party is challenged by Hindu Mahasabha, Sri Ram Sena, whose leaders had already vowed to defeat BJP.

Adding to the woes, Reddy’s party would significantly damage the BJP party in Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballary, Koppal and Vijayanagara districts.

Most of the districts are considered as BJP bastions and Reddy’s entry will harm its prospectus.

