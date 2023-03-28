INDIASPORTSTENNIS

I don’t know who gets this information: Nadal denies claims of Monte Carlo Masters comeback amid injury recovery

Rafael Nadal has refuted claims that he will make his comeback from injury at the Monte Carlo Masters in April, stating that he is unable to specify a definite timeframe for his return.

Nadal has been out of action since his Australian Open second-round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald, where he aggravated a hip injury.

The Spaniard had also withdrawn from the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open due to grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in his left leg.

But earlier this month, the tournament director of the Monte Carlo Masters David Massey confirmed that the Spaniard has signed up to compete in the tournament.

However, the 22-time Grand Slam champion poured cold water over the claims that he would return to action in Monte Carlo.

“I don’t know who gets this information. Obviously, if it were true, I would confirm it, but unfortunately, I can’t,” Nadal was quoted as saying by Spain’s national sports daily Marca.

“I’m following my course and I don’t know when I’ll play again, that’s the truth. I’m in a phase of increasing work. If I knew when I was going to return, I would say so, but I don’t know.

“I can’t confirm that I will play in Monte Carlo, things are seen day by day. I prefer to say things when I really know them,” he said.

The Monte Carlo Masters is slated to take place from April 8-16 which will mark the beginning of the clay-court season, where Nadal has enjoyed immense success in his career.

