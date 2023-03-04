ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

I don’t mindlessly follow trends, select clothing appropriate for me: Charrul Malik

TV anchor and actress Charrul Malik talked about her style statement, and fashion icon, and also gave tips on what one should keep in mind while choosing their wardrobe.

She said: “Denim is my all-time favourite since they go with everything. I do, however, enjoy wearing short skirts since they make me feel light and comfortable. In my show, ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, I sport all the western outfits which make me look stylish, sultry, and comfortable at the same time.”

When asked what she keeps in mind while wearing a dress or sari, she replied: “I don’t mindlessly follow trends. Instead, I select clothing that is appropriate for me. When wearing a dress, it’s important to remember that it’s always in good form. Also, if you’re wearing a bodycon dress, make sure you’re wearing the proper inners, so you don’t feel uncomfortable.”

“Again, it’s critical to select the proper fabric for your body shape when wearing a saree. However, I believe that wearing heels with a saree is necessary because it gives you a curvaceous look and improves your body posture. I believe we should avoid wearing too much bling when it comes to wearing sarees during the daytime,” the actress added.

Talking about her choice of colours, Charrul Malik shared: “I think we should choose colours according to the mood; in the evenings you can wear dark colours like black, and in the daytime light colours like pastel and floral. But the best would be to decide on your colour complexion.”

While opening up about her fashion icon, the ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ actress revealed: “I really like Deepika Padukone. She is tall and has a lovely body and the way she dresses up makes her look extremely classy. I adore her style and fashion sense totally as she is somebody who keeps experimenting and that is one quality that makes her my fashion icon whom I look up to.”

