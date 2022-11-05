Cricket Australia (CA) selectors might have to take some tough calls in the wake of the defending champions’ unimpressive performance in the ICC T20 World Cup at home, with former skipper Mark Taylor advocating for more youngsters to be blooded into the side.

Australia’s semifinal qualification hopes hinge on the England vs Sri Lanka match currently underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground and Jos Buttler’s team’s loss can only bring joy to the Australians.

But, given the way they have played in the tournament, losing the Super 12 opener to New Zealand by 89 runs, would have given the selectors food for thought. With the next T20 World Cup, to be hosted jointly in the Caribbean and the United States, the selectors have their task cut out and Taylor said one of the steps could be to bring in youngsters, as T20 cricket is not a game of 37 year olds.

While skipper Aaron Finch and opening batter David Warner will both be 37 for the 2024 edition of the tournament, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith will be 35 and Marcus Stoinis 34. Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade has already said this is his last T20 World Cup.

“I don’t see T20 cricket being a 37-year-old’s game at the absolute elite level,” Taylor was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald on Saturday. “It might be terrific from a spectacle point of view but at the top level you want young people playing this game,” added the former skipper, who has played 104 Tests and 113 ODIs and been one of the most prolific run-getters for Australia.

Taylor has doubts over Finch’s future in the wake of his poor form continuing in the World Cup.

“When you’re an opening batsman — I do know what it’s like even though I didn’t play T20 and facing guys bowling 140 km/h or quicker it’s not always easy to stay in, but take them for eight or nine an over that’s even harder. That often requires younger people with younger eyes and quicker feet. That’s what Australia need to look at for our future,” said Taylor, indicating the 35-year-old Finch was likely not suited for the job now.

Mitchell Starc’s omission for the game against Afghanistan surprised several present and former cricketers across the world including Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott, and Taylor felt Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins should have been left out instead.

“He’s (Cummins) been struggling in this World T20,” Taylor said. “I was surprised with it (decision to drop Starc) because I thought if there’s one guy who might be able to bundle out the tail or pick up some wickets with the new ball it might be Starcy.”

