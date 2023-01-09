SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

I don’t think he can do that again, says Rauf on Kohli’s famous game-changing six

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan fast-bowler Haris Rauf has said that Virat Kohli’s magnificent six in his final over at the 2022 T20 World Cup still hurts him. However, the seamer added that, “I don’t think Virat can do that again.”

Kohli hit a massive straight six over Rauf’s head on a length delivery followed by a flick of the wrists for another maximum during the India-Pakistan clash and played an unbeaten knock of 82 off 53 deliveries as he took the side to a successful 160-run chase at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“Of course, it hurt when that went for a six. I didn’t say anything but it hurt me personally. I thought something wrong had happened. Anyone who knows cricket knows what sort of a player he is. He has played that shot now; I don’t think he can do that again.”

“Such shots are quite rare; you can’t hit them again and again. His timing was perfect, and it went for a six,” Rauf said on Pakistan show ‘Hasna Mana Hai’.

20230109-111003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yash Dhull named captain of ICC’s Most Valuable Team of the...

    Former BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary passes away

    IND v NZ, 2nd ODI: An amazing player for us across...

    Shaw’s rumoured girlfriend Prachi reacts to his innings vs KKR