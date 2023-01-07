SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

I don’t think he should be replaced, says Inzamam backing Babar Azam

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has come out in support of Babar Azam, saying captaincy is a hard thing, and “you learn it with time”.

Pakistan just about held on in Karachi late on day five to eke out a draw against New Zealand, but their winless home streak extended to eight Test matches with the latest result.

For the second time in their Test history, Pakistan drew a Test match with just one wicket remaining as the ICC World Test Championship series against New Zealand ended in a 0-0 draw.

With this result, Pakistan ended the 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle without a win at home.

Babar Azam is facing a lot of criticism for this and calls for his sacking as captain has gained momentum.

However, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam feels that he shouldn’t be replaced.

Speaking during an event hosted by Cricket Pakistan, Inzamam said, “There is no captaincy pressure on him, he is answering the critics with his bat. Captaincy is a hard thing, and you learn it with time. Babar is currently going through that phase. He needs our support at this time.”

“The more confidence the captain gets, the better decisions he takes. I don’t think he should be replaced,” he added.

