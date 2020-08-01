I dream of winning the World Cup, says Alisson Becker

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 1 (IANS) In the past 14 months, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has collected more trophies than most players could only dream of in an entire career.

A UEFA Champions League medal in June 2019 was followed by a FIFA Club World Cup triumph six months later. In between, the 27-year-old helped Brazil clinch the Copa America title as tournament hosts, reports Xinhua news agency.

Then, in June this year, Alisson was a part of the Liverpool team that secured the club’s first Premier League crown in 30 years.

However, there is one piece of silverware that the former Internacional and Roma shot-stopper is yet to win, and it is the one that he covets most.

“I dream of winning the World Cup, of being there (Qatar) in 2022. But we have the Copa America (in 2021) ahead and the (South American World Cup) qualifiers,” Alisson said during an interview broadcast on Brazil’s Bola da Vez television program.

“The most important thing is to be included in every squad and win every game we play so that we can achieve our goal of qualifying for the World Cup,” he added.

Alisson has been capped 44 times for Brazil and is the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper of Selecao boss Tite, ahead of Manchester City’s Ederson.

He said Tite had instructed Brazil’s players to concentrate, first and foremost, on performing well for their clubs.

“Tite says the national team is a consequence of what we do for our clubs during the season and how we take care of ourselves in our daily lives,” Alisson said. “Our preparation has an influence on everything.”

“I hope to be a part of every possible national squad while I’m playing. Each match for Brazil is like my first. It’s a big responsibility, given Brazil’s rich football history.”

