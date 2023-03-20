Director Farhad Samji, whose recently released streaming comedy series, ‘Pop Kaun’ is getting good response from the audience, has shared that while the series was extremely fun to work on, it was also excruciating for him on a certain level.

He also mentioned that as opposed to the common notion of comedy just being for the laughs, it’s one genre that needs a storyteller to be technically sound. He also said that between films and series, the long-format content is tougher.

The director told IANS: “People believe comedy is all laughs. But it is a genre that needs you to be technically sound. Laughs are designed with wit and its purpose is to land.”

Samji has incessantly delivered hits after hits, since the start of his career. He further mentioned: “Long format storytelling is the toughest. And as much as I enjoyed the experience, it was just as excruciating for me. I learnt of my own weaknesses, strengths and emerged as a far more confident creator.”

“The creative field demands its people to live a rich life. It can’t be a staccato existence. I enjoy the trials and tribulations of my journey. I experiment bravely knowing very well it’s a gamble that could go anyway. In some ways, Pop Kaun is me pushing myself to stretch creatively,” he concluded.

While ‘Pop Kaun’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, the director’s next film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’, which stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the lead, is set to release on April 21.

