ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘I emerged a far more confident creator,’ says Farhad Samji for ‘Pop Kaun’

NewsWire
0
0

Director Farhad Samji, whose recently released streaming comedy series, ‘Pop Kaun’ is getting good response from the audience, has shared that while the series was extremely fun to work on, it was also excruciating for him on a certain level.

He also mentioned that as opposed to the common notion of comedy just being for the laughs, it’s one genre that needs a storyteller to be technically sound. He also said that between films and series, the long-format content is tougher.

The director told IANS: “People believe comedy is all laughs. But it is a genre that needs you to be technically sound. Laughs are designed with wit and its purpose is to land.”

Samji has incessantly delivered hits after hits, since the start of his career. He further mentioned: “Long format storytelling is the toughest. And as much as I enjoyed the experience, it was just as excruciating for me. I learnt of my own weaknesses, strengths and emerged as a far more confident creator.”

“The creative field demands its people to live a rich life. It can’t be a staccato existence. I enjoy the trials and tribulations of my journey. I experiment bravely knowing very well it’s a gamble that could go anyway. In some ways, Pop Kaun is me pushing myself to stretch creatively,” he concluded.

While ‘Pop Kaun’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, the director’s next film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’, which stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the lead, is set to release on April 21.

20230320-163803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ranbir-Alia wedding: Neetu Kapoor shares throwback engagement picture with Rishi Kapoor

    Jean-Luc Godard created his own path in cinema: Adoor Gopalakrishnan (Ld)

    Ekavali Khanna: There’s no room for ill practices that are forcefully...

    Sameera Reddy reveals the secret of dressing for video calls