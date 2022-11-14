SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

I feel 'betrayed', have 'no respect' for Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag, says Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo said that he feels “betrayed” by the club for trying to force him out of the team. The Portuguese star said that he has “no respect” for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag because he “doesn’t show respect for me”.

Ronaldo, who re-joined United in August 2021 and finished as their top scorer in all competitions last season with 24 goals said, “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

In an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, released by The Sun, Ronaldo also claimed there has been “zero progress” at the club since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in the summer of 2013.

When asked if United’s hierarchy was trying to force him out of the club, Ronaldo was quoted as saying by Sky Sports, “Yes. Not only the coach but the other two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

“Honestly, I don’t know. I don’t care. People should hear the truth. Yes, I feel betrayed. Some people don’t want me here not only this year but last year too. I don’t know what’s going on. Since Sir Alex Ferguson left I have seen no evolution in the club. The progress is zero,” the 37-year-old said.

“For example, an interesting point is how a club like Manchester United sacked Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer), they bring in a sporting director Ralf Rangnick which is something nobody understands. This guy is not even a coach! A big club like Manchester United bringing in a sporting director surprised not only me but all the world,” he said.

Ronaldo was also critical of former United teammate Wayne Rooney.

“I don’t know why he criticises me so badly…probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at a high level. I’m not going to say that I”m looking better than him. Which is true…”

