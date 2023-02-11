ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

I feel settled in my own skin, says Jada Pinkett Smith

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith insists she no longer worries about external speculation.

The 51-year-old actress, who has been married to fellow Hollywood star Will Smith since 1997, has insisted she no longer worries about external gossip, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She explained: “When you think about how people get a little older, and say what they need to say without a filter – they’ve earned that. When you get to my age, you get so settled in your skin, so comfortable in the knowingness of you, that you don’t get concerned about what other people have to say. The elders earn that.”

Despite this, Jada acknowledges that she’s been forced to make some compromises during her time in the movie business.

She told the Guardian newspaper: “There are always those compromises you make that you hope don’t totally pull you away from your roots.

“That’s the difference between being confused, or being swallowed by becoming someone else to get what you need. It’s about being clear who you are.”

Jada has encountered people who have felt ‘threatened’ by her ‘blackness’ during the course of her career.

The actress explained: “I think every woman has to find her own solutions. Even something as simple as coming into the game at such a young age, and how I had to navigate the necessity to be ‘less black’.

“How do you navigate people being threatened by your blackness? Having to really not take it personally and understanding: ‘OK, this is the land I’m in right now. How do I navigate this without allowing their discomfort with my Blackness to get on me’. That’s a hell of a thing to navigate.”

20230211-174802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hannah Dodd is thrilled to join the cast of ‘Bridgerton’ for...

    ‘EastEnders’ actress Gurlaine Kaur Garcha opens up on racist attack

    Priyanka Chopra unveils trailer release date of ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’

    Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern’s ‘The Son’ gets 10-min ovation at Venice...