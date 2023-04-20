ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘I felt Irrfan sir’s presence,’ says Anushka Kaushik while shooting for ‘Garmi’

Actress Anushka Kaushik, who was seen in ‘Ghar Waapasi’ and ‘Thar’, spoke about working in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ‘Garmi’ and shared her shooting experience in Bhopal and Varanasi for the web series. She remembered staying in the same hotel where late actor Irrfan Khan had stayed.

Anushka said: “When I got to know about ‘Garmi’, I didn’t know that it is going to be on the lines of Tigmanshu sir’s critically acclaimed film ‘Haasil’ or I would like to call it Haasil 2.0. When I got to know that I was staying in the same hotel where the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan had stayed during the shooting of ‘Haasil’, I got really excited and out of joy, I told myself that I would sleep on almost every bed because Irrfan sir had been here!”

“Though my dream of sharing screen space with him is unfulfilled, the fact that we shot ‘Garmi’ in the same locations where Irrfan sir had shot ‘Haasil’ like the same corridor, Allahabad university, etc, was quite surreal. The visuals were so vivid that I felt Irrfan sir’s presence over there. We were fortunate enough to be a part of ‘Garmi’,” added Anushka.

Talking about her experience working with Tigmanshu, Anushka recounted an interesting anecdote: “Tigmanshu sir has been an institution. My experience of working with him was completely different than with other filmmakers, as I have never seen any filmmaker making his actors do theatre exercises on the set, just to make them comfortable and get the feel right.”

Anushka also features in Arbaaz Khan’s ‘Patna Shukla’ alongside actors like Raveena Tandon and late Satish Kaushik.

20230420-152004

