It really does not matter if you do not know Malayalam. His popularity cuts across language and geographical boundaries, something proved by the massive number of subscribers on YouTube. Malayalam rapper Vishnu MS (ThirumaLi) from Kottayam, one of the best known in the country in his genre, whose tracks include ‘Cash Venom’, ‘Nadodi’ and ‘Malayali Da’ which have shot him to immense popularity, would spend most of his time listening to Pop and Hip-hop music in college but soon realised that he could write raps which were turning out to be interesting.

“Despite the fact that I started in English, it seemed tricky. So I decided to start rapping in the language that I am most comfortable with, that is Malayalam,” says the rapper, who will be part of ‘South Side Story’ hosted by Red FM in New Delhi on September 4.

Influenced by Eminem, Lil Wayne, Kendrick, Drake and J Cole, ThirumaLi who brings together poetry, societal social views and rhythm together, remembers that when he began, it felt like the world was against him.

“Moreover, with no music roots attached to my name, financial struggles and more, it was rocky. But I believe that when it has to happen, it always does, and it did for me.”

Even as mainstream movies (like ‘Gully Boy’) have started showcasing hip-hop and rap culture to the masses, he points out, “They have brought out the very essence of rapping as an art to be considered mainstream..”

For someone with a major social media following, the medium has been instrumental in amplifying his reach.

“It helps to reach out to the audience that is not just around you, but also beyond your geographical reach. Talented artists around the country have attained success with the power of social media. It has been an important part of my journey as well,” he says.

This audio engineer, excited to be part of the upcoming event in Delhi, admits that the number of events and sponsorships has come down tremendously post-pandemic.

“Though I did several shows post the pandemic settled in a little. But yes, funding has reduced, and that has affected the growth of many artists.”

ThirumaLi, who has also been part of several films in the South, says that the experience has been quite educative.

“To be honest, I am in every way into indie music, but working on movies with renowned musicians has given me the exposure and the best experiences that I ever had working alone. I am looking forward to being part of more of them.”

Adding that he is among the first generation of rappers from Kerala, ThirumaLi says, “The whole scene is watching us closely and our every move. So I firmly believe and consider this as my responsibility to really uplift the scene and wish to create great music.”

