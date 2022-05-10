INDIA

I have been placed under house arrest, claims United Hindu Front chief

United Hindu Front (UHF) Working President, Jai Bhagwan Goyal on Tuesday claimed that he has been placed under house arrest at his residence in the national capital.

“At least 10-15 police personnel are outside my house in Shahdara. They are not allowing me to leave,” the UHF President told IANS.

Several people affiliated to right wing groups had earlier on Tuesday gathered outside the world heritage site — Qutab Minar — in Delhi to recite the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ (Hindu prayer) on a call given by the UHF Chief.

When IANS contacted Delhi Police, a senior official said Goyal has not been placed under any ‘house arrest’.

“We received instructions from the south Delhi police not to allow Goyal to reach the Qutub Minar,” official sources said, adding that the police has been deployed just to ensure that Goyal does not reach Qutub Minar.

“He is not under house arrest,” the source told IANS.

The origins of Qutab Minar are shrouded in controversy.

Some believe it was erected as a tower of victory to signify the beginning of the Muslim rule in India. Others say it served as a minaret for the muezzins to call the faithful to prayer.

According to Delhi Tourism, Qutub Minar is a soaring, 73-metre high tower of victory, built in 1193 by Qutub-ud-din Aibak immediately after the defeat of Delhi’s last Hindu king.

The tower has five distinct storeys, each marked by a projecting balcony and tapers from a 15-metre diameter at the base to just 2.5 metre at the top.

