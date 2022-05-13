When a sportsperson crosses 35 years, his preparations, approach to game and planning for events undergoes a major change. The sportsperson needs to train very differently from the way it was a few years ago.

A changed approach, proper planning and goal-setting are the reasons behind the sucess of Royal Challenger Bangalore’s wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, 36, in IPL 2022 that has helped his team remaining in contention for the playoff spots.

Just before he stepped into the field for a crucial clash with Punjab Kings at the Branourne Stadium here on Friday, Dinesh Karthik gave a glimpse into his preparations for IPL 2022 that has helped him amass 274 runs in 12 innings coming down the order and playing the role of finisher to perfection for RCB.

The seasoned batter from Chennai said that before the start of IPL 2022, he and his coach had worked out what was required of him.

“Before the season me and my coach worked out what’s going to be required this season, to do something different because we could have gotten a little predictable, so we tried and did things little differently,”

Karthik said he has a vision in mind and therefore prepared accordingly to fulfil that vision. He has already said that he wanted to prove that he can still contribute to his team’s success.

“It is important you keep contributing to the team, have a bigger goal in mind and that’s what I have been doing. I have a vision in my mind which I want to achieve and I’m trying my best to achieve that and in the process do whatever I can in whichever game I play,” Karthik told the host broadcaster ahead of Friday’s match.

Asked whether his amazing stroke-play in IPL 2022 was premeditated or a reaction to the situation and bowling, Kirthik said it was a bit of both.

