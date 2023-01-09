SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

I have seen greats like Richards, Sachin, Kohli, but SKY is once in a century batter: Kapil Dev

NewsWire
0
0

Amazed by Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliant knock against Sri Lanka in Rajkot, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev compared his batting prowess to legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Viv Richards, Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting.

The India No.4 slammed 112 runs off just 51 balls against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I match of the series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. He helped Team India amass a mammoth 228 for the loss of five wickets before the bowlers folded the visitors for just 137 runs.

“Sometimes I am at a loss of words on how to describe his knock. When we see Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, we feel that someday there will be a player who will compel us to think he is also part of that list,” he told ABP news.

“There is indeed a lot of talent in India. And the kind of cricket he plays, that lap shot the one over fine leg, then that leaves the bowler frightened because he can stand and hit a six over mid-on and mid-wicket. That is what makes it difficult for the bowlers because he is able to pick the line and length consistently. I have seen great batters like De Villiers, Vivian Richards, Sachin, Virat, Ricky Ponting, but very few can hit the ball as cleanly as him. Hats off to Suryakumar Yadav. These kinds of players come only once in a century,” he said.

20230109-104604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shaheen Afridi may be rested during Dutch series to keep him...

    Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans: Jay Shah provides update on...

    Indian women’s team shares a heart-warming moment with Pak skipper Maroof’s...

    It is quite scary; they have surrounded Kiev: Ukraine Cricket Federation...