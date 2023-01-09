Amazed by Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliant knock against Sri Lanka in Rajkot, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev compared his batting prowess to legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Viv Richards, Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting.

The India No.4 slammed 112 runs off just 51 balls against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I match of the series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. He helped Team India amass a mammoth 228 for the loss of five wickets before the bowlers folded the visitors for just 137 runs.

“Sometimes I am at a loss of words on how to describe his knock. When we see Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, we feel that someday there will be a player who will compel us to think he is also part of that list,” he told ABP news.

“There is indeed a lot of talent in India. And the kind of cricket he plays, that lap shot the one over fine leg, then that leaves the bowler frightened because he can stand and hit a six over mid-on and mid-wicket. That is what makes it difficult for the bowlers because he is able to pick the line and length consistently. I have seen great batters like De Villiers, Vivian Richards, Sachin, Virat, Ricky Ponting, but very few can hit the ball as cleanly as him. Hats off to Suryakumar Yadav. These kinds of players come only once in a century,” he said.

