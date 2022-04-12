ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

I implore you to make some space in your hearts for Yash: ‘KGF’ director

The pre-release event of the Yash- starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ was held in Hyderabad. Speaking at the event, director Prashanth Neel spoke highly of Kannada hero Yash.

Prashanth Neel, who spoke at the press meet on Monday, said, “I request the Telugu audience to give a small place in your hearts for Yash. He will charm you as Rocky Bhaay in ‘KGF 2’ as well”.

The director also showered praise on Prabhas, Rajamouli, and Shobu Yarlagadda, the men behind ‘Baahubali 2’, which he considers an inspiration.

“Before the release of ‘Baahubali’, the pan-India market was a pipedream. Rajamouli sir opened up the pan-India market to everyone, and he paved the way with Baahubali. He is an inspiration to any Indian filmmaker,” Prashanth Neel said.

