I internalise every role that I do: Tahir

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) “Mardaani” actor Tahir Raj Bhasin had moved to the IIT-Bombay and stayed with students before the commencement of the shooting for “Chhichhore”. He says he internalises every role that he takes up.

Tahir will be seen playing a sports champion in the film by director Nitesh Tiwari, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B).

“Chhichhore” is inspired from the director’s life and times at the engineering college.

Tahir said: “I moved to IIT-Bombay to spend a week at the hostel before the filming began. I internalise every role that I do and my creative process sees me immerse myself with the setting and the character that I have at hand.

“I worked out at the same gym as the students and ate in their canteens to get a feel of their campus life. I studied the young students closely and observed the dynamics between hostels. Moving to the campus made me ready to play the role of an engineering college student.”

–IANS

nn/sim/ksk