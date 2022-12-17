Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirori Lal Meena, who introduced the ‘Uniform Civil Code Bill-2020’ as a private member’s bill in the Rajya Sabha, despite condemnation from the opposition parties, claimed that he moved the bill as it was crucial for the country.

Meena, in a conversation with IANS, expressed his opinion on the purpose of the bill’s introduction, his party’s agenda and the government’s attitude.

Following are some excerpts from the exclusive conversation:

Q: What was your thought process behind presenting a private member’s bill pertaining to the UCC?

A: I presented it before in 2020 and felt that it was an apt time to present it in the Rajya Sabha.

The purpose behind, underlines that separate laws should not exist for the citizens if there is one constitution and one legislation in the entire country.

I belong to a tribe and can marry twice despite being a Hindu, but if you were to marry for the second time, it would result in a punishment of seven years whereas a Muslim residing in India or Pakistan can marry four times after his first wife’s consent.

The purpose is to eradicate the existing inequality in matters of marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption on the basis of gender, caste and birth.

Q: The UCC has been on your party’s agenda with steps taken by many of its state governments. Keeping this in mind, why did you present it as private member’s bill instead of doing the same on behalf of the Central government?

A: This has been our party’s agenda and our ideology since the time of the Jan Sangh. I introduced the bill armed with my party’s consent.

Q: Do you think that your Bill will be passed by Parliament as a private member’s bill?

A: It can be passed with majority by the Parliament, but I think that it will be passed only after a discussion in both the Houses.

Q: Are you claiming that during discussion, the government might promise to bring the bill to its level?

A: Yes, I absolutely think that in future, the government will bring this bill at its own level since the Supreme Court and many High Courts of the country have spoken on it.

Along with this, the Prime Minister also considers it necessary.

Q: Why didn’t the government approach the House regarding the bill by itself? Why did you have to introduce it in the Rajya Sabha as a private member’s bill?

A: You can consider it as a litmus test.

Q: Any comment on the opposition parties strongly opposing the bill?

A: The opposition parties have become habitual to opposing every good decision of PM Modi. As far as the bill is concerned, they are opposing it due to their appeasement politics as they consider Muslims their vote bank.

Q: You are being accused of introducing the bill to suppress the Muslim community?

A: This is absolutely wrong. There is no such thought of suppressing the community. Rather, it is going to provide great relief to the daughters-in-law of the Muslim society.

Q: Tribal society is known for its special traditions. What is their opinion of the bill?

A: All that I have to say about this is that despite being a Hindu, why should I get the right to marry twice whereas a common Hindu can only marry once.

The Uniform Civil Code law will apply equally to all people irrespective of caste, class, community and religion.

20221217-141602