I know how to answer those who dub JD(S) a sinking ship: Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Thursday stated that he knows how to answer those who dub JD(S) party a sinking ship.

“We all together should ensure victory of JD(S) in the upcoming assembly elections. Befitting answer would be given to those who have taken up propaganda against the party,” he stated.

Addressing a gathering of probable candidates in Bengaluru, Deve Gowda challenged leaders of Congress and BJP to debate him over enhancing of reservation for SC’s and ST’s. “I am ready for public debate,” he added.

“I have decided to fight without taking rest till 2023. We have set a target of 123 seats for JD(S) party in the upcoming assembly elections,” he said.

Deve Gowda further stated that all should strengthen the hands of H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is fighting for the party. “I will not stop my struggle at this point. I will empower Kumaraswamy,” he said.

“I am observing both BJP and Congress closely. I will not indulge in talking lightly about them. We need to fight both parties,” he stated.

20221020-170606

