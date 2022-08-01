Professional Indian boxing pioneer Vijender Singh will face the reigning national West Africa Boxing Union Champion Eliasu Sulley on August 17 at the Balbir Singh Juneja Stadium in Raipur.

Eliasu Sulley has a 100 percent knockout record in the 8 bouts that he has competed in and will be looking to increase his unbeaten record possibly as another knockout.

Vijender’s last fight was against Artysh Lopsan in March, 2021, when he tasted his first defeat of his professional career.

“I know what I am capable of and am confident to break his unbeaten professional streak with a knockout itself. With the right kind of support and training, it is only going to be a matter of time before the hard work pays off. I hope that the people of Raipur turn up in great numbers to watch me live. I once again thank Chief Minister, Mr. Bhagel for the support,” said Vijender Singh.

“I’m really looking forward to this fight, I have been training extensively for this and it will be the perfect opportunity and place to get back into my winning ways. There was a tiny blip in the last fight but I am gearing up with my team to defeat Eliasu Sulley, and I cannot wait to get in the ring,” he added.

“Turning Chattisgarh into a sporting state is something we have been looking to do for a while now and it’s finally coming to fruition in the last few years. Vijender Singh’s professional fight will only further cement this plan that we have to not only encourage the people within the state but also athletes across India to treat Chattisgarh as a superpower of sport.” said Bhupesh Baghel, CM, Chattisgarh.

Training for the last 19 months since his last professional fight will see Vijender Singh raring to go as the official date for the fight has been announced. He has been pulling out all stops and implementing final touches to his training in Manchester before he has to fly down to compete. He will arrive on the 8th to acclimate before the main event.

This will be the first professional boxing fight in Raipur. In an attempt to ensure that fans from all over the country will be able to watch Vijender’s bout, Viacom 18 has joined hands with the event to telecast on Sports 18 Khel and VOOT.

20220801-211602