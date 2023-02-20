SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

I-League 2022-23: Real Kashmir meet Aizawl in mid-table clash

Two teams locked at 23 points will go head-to-head in an I-League 2022-23 match as Real Kashmir FC host Aizawl FC at the TRC Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Real Kashmir, who endured a seven-game winless run on the road, have found their joy back after returning home to Srinagar. They have scored nine goals and collected seven points in their last three games, and came from behind to beat Mohammedan Sporting 3-2 on Saturday.

“It was a good game, everyone was happy. Following the win, there has been a different energy in the dressing room, good energy. Everyone is giving their best in the training. The recent form has really kept the mood going and everyone wants to win,” said Real Kashmir technical director Gifton Noel-Williams at the pre-match press conference.

Since Noel-Williams took charge, all of Real Kashmir’s games have been exhilarating contests and the Englishman expects nothing different on Tuesday.

“It’s a game against a really good team. Aizawl have exciting young players. In our recent games, there have been a lot of late goals, disappointments etc. I expect the game against Aizawl to be a similar affair,” he said.

“Come out and support your team” was Noel-Williams’ message for the Real Kashmir fans.

“In our last game, I believe it was the fans who inspired the team to get the winner. So my only message for them is to come out, be the 12th man and help us win games,” he added.

Aizawl FC, on the other hand, are in a difficult run of form at the moment. The Reds have suffered two defeats in a row for the first time this season, 0-1 to RoundGlass Punjab and 1-3 to TRAU. As a result, Caetano Pinho’s side has dropped to sixth on the table.

The Aizawl coach is aware of how crucial the Real Kashmir clash is for his team.

“Real Kashmir will be high in confidence following their win against Mohammedan, but for us, it is very important to win so that we remain in contention to finish in the top half of the table,” Pinho said.

“The Snow Leopards have played really well under their new coach, and no team in the I-League is easy to beat. It will be a tough game but the boys will do their best and try to get the three points,” he added.

