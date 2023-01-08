RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) beat NEROCA FC 3-1 to maintain their unbeaten run at home in the Round 10 fixture of the I-League 2022-23 at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, here on Sunday.

Luka Majcen, Brandon Vanlalremdika and Krishnananda Singh scored for the winners while Yumnam Gopi Singh scored the consolation goal for NEROCA FC.

The RGPFC have maintained their second position in the table below Sreenidi Deccan FC who have played a match more than them.

RGPFC coach Staikos Vergetis made one change to the starting line-up with Spaniard Juan Mera coming into the starting line-up instead of Bosnian Adnan Secerovic. NEROCA also fielded a strong line-up whose season hasn’t gone according to Coach Khogen Singh’s plans.

RGPFC started the half with more intent and deployed their usual high press strategy giving no time on the ball for the opponents. Juan Mera and Pranjal Bhumij were lively on the wings. RGPFC took the lead in the 12th minute.

Pranjal Bhumij played an inviting ball into the box which found a free Luka Majcen who jumped high to deposit a thumping header past the NEROCA keeper to give the home side the lead. It is Luka’s fifth goal of the season.

Juan Mera dispossessed the ball from the NEROCA wingback and found Luka Majcen just outside the box. Luka played a perfect ball to the on-rushing Brandon Vanlalremdika who poked the ball past Shubham Dhas to double the lead in the 15th minute.

RGPFC continued to attack the NEROCA box but could not increase their lead. NEROCA halved the deficit against the run of play in the 44th minute. A ball from the middle from Tangva was half-cleared by the RGPFC defence but fell to Yumnam Gopi Singh who struck a first-time shot which left keeper Kiran Kumar Limbu helpless.

NEROCA started the second half with more intent to score the equaliser but could not create any meaningful attacks. The RGPFC defence also stood firm by not allowing much space for the NEROCA attack. RGPFC put the game beyond NEROCA in the 77th minute through a goal from Krishnananda Singh.

Substitute Maheson Singh played a brilliant through ball for Krishnananda who rounded the rushing NEROCA keeper and tapped into the empty net. Brandon Vanlalremdika was adjudged the Hero of the Match.

RGPFC have 17 points from nine matches while NEROCA FC have 7 points from ten matches. RGPFC will face Mumbai Kenkre FC on January 14 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula in their next match.

