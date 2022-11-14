SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

I-League 2022-23: RoundGlass Punjab start campaign with a win over Sreenidi Deccan

NewsWire
0
0

Two first half goals by Slovenian striker Luka Majcen and attacking midfielder Samuel Lalmuanpuia, was enough for RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) to register a comprehensive victory over Sreenidi Deccan and pick up full points in their opening fixture of the 16th Hero I-League, at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium here on Monday.

Shahabaaz Khan got a goal back for Sreenidi in the second half.

The first half started with both teams trading passes in midfield. RGPFC started to dominate proceedings and scored through Luka Majcen in the 23rd minute. He headed in a chipped pass by Brandon Vanlalremdika from the edge of the box. RGPFC continued to play the more attacking football and doubled their advantage in the 42nd minute through a wonderful direct freekick from Samuel Lalmuanpuia, which left the SDFC goalkeeper Aryan Lamba rooted to his spot.

RGPFC carried the momentum in the second half but it was SDFC who created and scored the only goal of the half.

Shaabaaz Khan it was, who halved the deficit in the 58th minute, after RGPFC keeper Kiran Kumar Limbu saved a shot off Rosenberg Gabriel but the rebound was headed in goal by the defender. RGPFC was able to control the match from there onwards and closed out the match professionally.

Samuel Lalmuanpuia was declared Hero of the Match. RoundGlass Punjab will host Mohammaden Sporting SC in the next round on Sunday (20th November) at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula.

20221114-221603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PSG moves to top with narrow win over Nice, Lyon suffers...

    Champions League: Villarreal aim to keep European record going against Bayern...

    Beckham predicts ‘changes’ at Man United after new manager Erik ten...

    Ganguly tries to strike balance between two arch-rivals of Kolkata Maidan