Sudeva Delhi Football Club will start their Hero I-League 2022-23 season in a new style when they meet Mumbai’s Kenkare Football Club at the Chhatrasal Stadium here on Monday.

With the inclusion of numbers of foreign players, Sudeva, the only club from Delhi to play in the I-League, are hopeful to start the season with a win against Kenkare.

This season, Sudeva FC have shifted their home ground from Dr. Ambedkar Stadium to Chhatrasal Stadium. Another I-League club Rajasthan United have made Dr. Ambedkar Stadium their home ground.

Sudeva’s club president Anuj Gupta indicated in a press conference a few days ago that the ground would be new to his team as the players have not played any matches on it and have got less time to practice.

Sudeva will be taking to the field with foreign players for the first time in the league, which is the second change from the club.

The last time Sudeva played in the I-League, the Delhi club had fed the All India Players team.

With the inclusion of Trinidad’s renowned players Daniel Cyrus (defender), Ghana’s Isaac Essel, Nigeria’s Felix Chidi Odili (both forwards) and Japan’s Kosuke Yamazaki Uchida (midfielder) Sudeva’s strength has been increased.

Gupta is very excited with the involvement of these foreigners and is hopeful of better results. When Sudeva debuted in the Hero I-League season 2021-22, they finished their campaign at the eighth position in the 11-team table.

They bagged 18 points in 14 matches from five wins, three draws and six losses.

President of the club Gupta has named Japanese Atsushi Nakamura as the club’s coach. Adorned with spirited youth and foreign players, Gupta expressed the hope that Atsushi will take the club to new a heights.

Before the match, the team’s Japanese coach Atsushi Nakamura said, “Just recently took over the reins of the team. But all the players are fit. Most of the players in the team do not have experience in big matches, but I am sure some of them will make a big mark in the future.”

Regarding the match against Kenkare FC, he said, “I don’t know much about the opposition. But we will adopt an aggressive strategy in this match.”

Football lovers will be keeping an eye on some of the young Indian players in the team as Nischal Chandra, Sachin Jha, Lunkim Khongsai, Shubham Rawat and Shubho Paul, who can make an impact in the upcoming encounter.

