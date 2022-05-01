Indian Arrows and Sudeva Delhi earned points after playing a goalless draw in the I-league at the Naihati Stadium here on Sunday.

After this draw, Indian Arrows are three points off Sudeva, level on points with TRAU and still five points clear of the relegation spot.

An extremely cagey start to the first half ensured neither keeper was tested. Both sides attempted only two shots each, out of which only one for Sudeva was on target. Brijesh Giri was the first to advance and won a freekick on the left flank after his typical sprint was halted unfairly by Sudeva skipper Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak. Nothing manifested from the resulting freekick for the Arrows.

At the other end, Sudeva won a freekick right in front of goal, near the edge of the box after Sibajit Singh brought Lawmnasangzuala down.

In-form youngster Shubho Paul stood over the ball but he put his effort straight into the Arrows’ wall. The only on-target shot of the half came in the 17th minute when William Neihsial cut into the Arrows’ box from the left and saw his near post attempt comfortably saved by Arrows’ keeper Lovepreet Singh.

Vibin Mohanan attempted two promising passes, one to Gogoi and the other to Giri. Both were intercepted as the first half ended goalless.

Arrows were first to roll the dice at half-time as they replaced Vinay Harji with Harsh Patre. However, Sudeva swarmed forward two minutes into the second half.

Veer Singh Choudhary whipped in a good ball in as Abhijit Sarkar had to adjust his footing, lean back and almost strike a volley-esque shot at goal. The effort lacked power and was comfortably claimed by the keeper.

Chhakchhuak and Giri came together again in the second half, the latter winning a free-kick again, dangerously close to the Sudeva box, but on the left side of the goal. Gogoi whipped a powerful shot in but it was blocked and cleared. Seventy minutes into the game, the first real save was made as Sachin Jha’s quick reflexes denied Halen Nongtdu’s effort from a corner.

A minute after that save, Gogoi struck the crossbar with his header from a Taison Singh cross. The rebound fell to substitute Patre, who astoundingly put his effort on the crossbar too, as Sudeva escaped without a wound.

At the hour mark, Neihsial waltzed into the Arrows’ box and also managed to get a shot away.

The midfielder’s attempt was already curling away from the goal as it was deflected behind for a corner. A few minutes later, the Arrows’ defence had to be on their toes again as Sarkar came pacing down the right but was denied by a brilliantly timed challenge from Sayan Das.

The game finally picked up momentum in the final quarter of the match. However, it was too late as both sides had to settle for a point.

20220501-195939