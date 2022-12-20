SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

I-League: AIFF forfeit result of match between Sudeva Delhi FC and Mumbai Kenkre FC

The AIFF Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday announced the decision of forfeiting the result of the I-League 2022-23 match between Sudeva Delhi FC and Mumbai Kenkre FC, which has been awarded 3-0 in the latter’s favour, for violating regulations of the tournament.

Mumbai Kenkre had originally won the match 2-1. However, with the forfeit, the result of the match is changed to Sudeva Delhi FC 0-3 Mumbai Kenkre FC.

As per an AIFF statement, a fine of Rs. 60,000 has also been imposed on Sudeva Delhi FC by the governing body’s Disciplinary Committee for the same. The club fielded an ineligible player during the match.

“A fine of Rs. 60,000 has also been imposed on Sudeva Delhi FC by the AIFF Disciplinary Committee for the same. Sudeva Delhi FC violated multiple articles of the ongoing Hero I-League 2022-23 Regulations, which are punishable under Article 57 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code, by fielding an ineligible player during the match,” the statement read.

In the 76th minute of the match, Sudeva Delhi FC replaced an Asian foreign player with a non-Asian foreign player i.e. Ghana and played the rest of the match with four foreigners (no Asian).

The case of fielding ineligible players was referred to the AIFF Disciplinary Committee, after which, the above decision was taken.

