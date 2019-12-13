I-League: Chennai look to return to winning ways against Neroca

Coimbatore, Dec 20 (IANS) Defending champions Chennai City FC will look to return to winning ways against Neroca FC in an I-League encounter here on Saturday.

Chennai are currently placed seventh on the table with four points from three matches, while Neroca FC have garnered only three points and are placed just below Chennai on the table.

Chennai are faced with a major challenge of converting possession into goals. Despite dominating possession against Aizawl FC, Chennai couldn’t manage to find the back of the net and had to settle with a point that came through a Roberto Eslava penalty.

Chennai also missed the services of Pedro Manzi in the last match, who was out due to an injury, and are trying to find the perfect combination to repeat last season’s magic.

Speaking on the eve of the match, Chennai head coach Akbar Nawas said, “We want to win every game in the league. We never have the championship on our mind. It is better that we have that approach.

“We won the league last year by sheer grit and the way we played. It is for the other teams to follow suit. But we can’t expect the same thing to happen every time. We would have preferred having more continuity, but we are working with a new group and trying to ensure that we do our best.”

Neroca FC have also had a tough run since the beginning of the season — first going down against Gokulam Kerala FC and then suffering a 1-4 loss against East Bengal. Their only win has come against Aizawl FC.

Neroca FC captain Marvin Devon Phillip said: “The mood in the camp is great. Yes, we had a small break but during this time we have been working hard to go all out to get a positive result going into this game.

“We are aware that Chennai were the champions last season, and they are a good team. They may not have had a good start, but we can’t take them for granted.”

