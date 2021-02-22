Chennai City FC face Mohammedan SC on Tuesday as the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, as both sides look to avoid falling further down the I-League table.

Mohammedans, who were unbeaten in the first 6 games, have lost their last two matches. They were beaten 1-0 by Indian Arrows before losing 3-0 to Aizawl in their last match. Their last defeat meant that Mohammedans sit seventh before the start of their match on Tuesday with 10 points from 8 games. The last defeat led to coach Jose Hevia getting the sack and Sankarlal Chakraborty taking charge until the end of the season.

“It is a tough job for us at the moment. We have discussed where we were going wrong, and are practising to make them right in training. I only hope that we can come up with a positive result from the remaining games,” said Chakraborty.

“Every moment is challenging. Mohammedan SC is an institution of football. If we cannot accept this challenge, it speaks for our character in our lives as well. Every coach has their own philosophy, and mine is to not back away from a challenge. What happened in the past few games, we cannot change that. My main focus right now is to regroup with the players and rebuild our team game,” he said.

A last-minute goal led to Chennai losing 2-1 to Churchill Brothers in their last match. The loss put them in ninth place but Churchill can still make the top six if they win their remaining two games.

“The team as a whole played very well in the last game. They worked hard, but unfortunately, we conceded at the last minute due to a lack of focus. We are continuously working on ourselves during training sessions, and can only hope we build on the positives,” said head coach Satyasagara.

