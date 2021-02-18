Gokulam Kerala face a tricky test in the form of a spirited Indian Arrows side, as they look to move up into the top-four of the I-League table at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

Gokulam Kerala defeated Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) 3-1 in their previous match. They now sit in fifth place with 10 points from 7 games. While a victory can push them into the top four, Gokulam do not have any room for complacency against the Indian Arrows who stunned Mohammedan SC 1-0 in their last match.

“I am proud of the result in the last game. I believe we have a deep squad for the season with a lot of attacking talent. I have had seven different goalscorers this season, and having many options is always a positive aspect for the team,” said Gokulam coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese.

“We are preparing for the Indian Arrows just like any other team. They might be a young team, but age is just a number. They have just won against Mohammedans, a side against whom we lost. They will be more motivated, more aggressive, and more compact. We will need to be focused and try to beat them soon.”

Arrows put in a defiant performance in defence to secure their first victory of the season against Mohammedans. While Shanmugam Venkatesh’s side sit at the bottom of the table, they have nothing to lose and will be hoping to pick up a point or three from Gokulam.

“Winning games always increases a team’s confidence and motivation. The boys are enjoying the game, and playing their role in the team. The positive thing is everybody is ready for any challenge that comes in our way. The next match is another tough game, and another great opportunity to learn,” said Venkatesh.

“Every game has been important for us this season. I want to see progress in every match in the players, and we have been seeing some major development in recent games. Next game is another tough game,” he said.

–IANS

rkm/bg