I-League: Gokulam Kerala FC sign defender Deepak Devrani

Kozhikode, Sep 19 (IANS) Gokulam Kerala FC have signed experienced defender Deepak Devrani for the upcoming I-League season. The defender, who is born and brought up in New Delhi, is a two-time I-League champion.

Last season, he was a mainstay at TRAU FC, the I-League team from Manipur. The 27-year-old defender started his career with the All India Football Federation developmental squad Pailan Arrows and has represented India in under-16, under-19 and under-23 age categories.

After his stint at Pailan Arrows, he moved to Sporting Clube de Goa. He also represented, Minerva Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan, and TRAU FC in the I-League. He has also played at FC Pune City, in the Indian Super League.

“I want to complete my hat-trick I League win with Gokulam Kerala FC. I believe the team can do this with the squad they have. I will work hard to achieve it and present a much-awaited trophy to Kerala football fans,” said Deepak.

He won his maiden I-League title with Mohun Bagan while playing for them on loan from FC Pune City. His breakthrough season was with Minerva Punjab FC, where he won the I-League and played more than 25 matches in two seasons.

“We are delighted to have Deepak Devrani in our squad. He is a daring defender and experienced player. He will add more depth to our team and will be a valuable addition,” said B Ashok Kumar, the CEO of Gokulam Kerala FC.

“This year we have a strong squad. Experienced players like Devrani will help us to land the trophy this time. We wish him the all the best for his stint at Gokulam,” said Gokulam Kerala FC chairman Gokulam Gopalan.

