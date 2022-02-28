I-League: Mohammedan SC’s Milan Singh hopeful to win the title

Mohammedan SC’s Milan Singh has helped the team to end their long-awaited wait for the Calcutta Football League, and now he is confident that this group of players can achieve something similar in the Hero I-League as well.

“I think we will surely achieve something in this season. There is a real belief around the club. We have been staying together for the past six or seven months now, and we know our weaknesses and strengths. The entire squad is behind the coach as well. He has been a constant support for us and we love working with him,” he said.

Milan Singh admitted that he is ‘happy and proud’ to play for a club like Mohammedan Sporting and that he has fitted in seamlessly with this team.

He also stressed on the importance of securing a win in the first match, saying, “To get the three points in the first league match is always special because it helps us build confidence for the upcoming games.”

Having spent nearly three years at the start of his professional career with the Indian Arrows, Singh has fond memories of his time with them. “I spent most of my youth career with the Indian Arrows. I would like to thank the AIFF for providing us with such a wonderful platform at that time for young players to achieve their goals. It is because of the AIFF that I am still playing at such a high level,” said Singh.

When asked about the changes that he sees in today’s Indian Arrows team compared to his time, Milan Singh was very complimentary of the current batch, saying, “I have seen so many young players coming through in the recent past who are extremely quick and have their basics perfected. I hope in the coming few years, we can reach greater heights with the next generation.”

When asked about who can be the biggest competitors for the I-League title this season for Mohammedan SC, Milan Singh did not give anything away, saying, “I don’t know about the other teams, but surely our team will be one the strongest teams in this league.”

