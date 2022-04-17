SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

An exciting clash is on the cards as Mohammedan Sporting will take on Neroca FC in the final Gameweek of I-League 2021-22 Phase I, here on Monday.

The Black and White Brigade arrive into this match with a comfortable win over Real Kashmir while Neroca had to settle for a draw against Rajasthan United in the last game.

Mohammedan Sporting head coach Andrey Chernyshov feels happy with his players, looking forward to the next match. “There are so many good teams in the top 7. Of course, We want to stay at the top. But we are happy where we are currently. We want to win the next games and are looking forward to the match,” the coach added.

Azharuddin Mallick accompanied the coach in the pre-match press conference. Azhar wants to give his best in the upcoming games. “Faiaz has scored a brace in the last game and I am also working hard in the practice session to give my best on the field,” the midfielder added.

Meanwhile, Chernyshov praised the opposition ahead of the match. “We have watched their last match. They started the campaign very well but they suffered due to injuries. We know how they play. We will also be looking to play our game,” he concluded.

On the other hand, Neroca FC head coach W Khogen Singh wants to maintain consistency going forward. “We have been inconsistent throughout the campaign. Of course, there were two or three matches in which we could have done better. We are happy and looking forward to the match,” he said.

Playmaker Juan Mera feels ready after coming back from an injury. “I am feeling better. I want to play to help my team. Mohammedan Sporting are a good side. I believe we can win. We are prepared to compete for the championship,” the Spanish midfielder mentioned.

Asked about the opponents, Khogen Singh believes that it will be a challenging game. “Mohammedan are in the second position of the I-League. They are a balanced side. We want to approach this match as a challenge. We will play our own game to get all three points,” he concluded.

