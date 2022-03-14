I-League: Neroca FC look to continue unbeaten run against Real Kashmir

Fresh from a win in their last match against TRAU, Neroca FC are aiming to continue their unbeaten run against Real Kashmir in an I-League 2021-22 encounter at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Tuesday.

Neroca FC registered a comfortable win over TRAU while Real Kashmir had to settle for a point against Sreenidi Deccan FC.

Real Kashmir head coach David Robertson wants to keep going in the next games as he said, “Our performance was really good. I think neither team deserved to lose. As a team, we were disappointed but it’s football. We are not looking too far ahead. We want to go match by match and keep collecting points.”

Experienced midfielder Pradesh Shirodkar accompanied the coach in the pre-match press conference, said, “We worked hard in the last match and played well. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the result we wanted. Neroca FC is a good team and we have to play well and be positive to get all three points.

“Neroca FC is a difficult team. As I told you before, any team can defeat the other on any given day. Neroca FC is performing well. We will look to execute our plans to get a positive result. I believe in my players. They have been fantastic in the last few matches on and off the field,” Robertson concluded.

On the other hand, Neroca FC had a break in the last round of fixtures and head coach Khogen Singh is confident this will benefit his team a lot. “We had a four to the five-day gap. So, we had a few tactical training sessions. The boys are fresh and want to win all three points.”

The star forward Sergio Mendigutxia has his sights set on another three points in the next game for his team. “I am very happy at the club and would like to continue. Our boys will fight to get all three points. I am very comfortable here and want to keep working,” Sergio added.

On the opponents, coach Khogen Singh said, “They are a good team who play long balls over the top of the defence. We have to make sure that we win the second ball. Players need to press accordingly to find spaces. We have to be clinical to get all three points.”

